Provincial Help for Food Banks in Mission, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Mission/Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows – Commenting on a previous Provincial food security initiative, MLAs Bob D’Eith and Pam Alexis say that funding distributed to local food banks and food security programs across B.C. will help support people in need in Mission.

“Our government has always supported food banks and they have a long tradition of making sure that families who may be struggling don’t go hungry,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “Especially around the holidays, food banks make a huge difference for British Columbians and we are here to help support the work of food banks in Mission and Maple Ridge.”

In August 2023, the Province announced $15 million in funding for Food Banks B.C. to help people in B.C. access nutritious food in their communities. This funding was then distributed by Food Banks B.C. to local organizations, including in Mission, where the St. Joseph’s Food Bank received $44,444.

“The St. Joseph’s food bank has helped hundreds of families in Mission this year, and our government supports the work they do,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “I can’t stress enough how the staff and volunteers at St. Joseph’s are such incredible and valuable members of our communities.”

The Friends in Need Food Bank Society, which helps feed people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, received $34,129.

“Investments in food banks resonate beyond the shelves they fill,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows “The Friends in Need Foodbank Society is an important organization here in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows that contributes to the well-being of the community.”