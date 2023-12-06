Province Investing $7500 for Agassiz Food Bank

Agassiz/Kent – Commenting on a previous Provincial food security initiative, Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon says that funding distributed to local food banks and food security programs across B.C. will help support people in need in Chilliwack-Kent.

“I want to thank the dedicated staff and volunteers who help run food banks in Chilliwack and Kent for all they do for the community,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “Food banks across the province have always helped make sure that people who may be struggling don’t go hungry and that’s why our government feels it is important to support them.”

In August 2023, the Province announced $15 million in funding for Food Banks B.C. to help people in B.C. access nutritious food in their communities. This funding was then distributed by Food Banks B.C. to local organizations.

This includes $7,500 to Agassiz-Harrison Community Services for the food bank they run.

This funding is an investment to support food banks in B.C., and was part of a larger $200 million announced in the spring for work to strengthen the food supply, increase availability of fresh food, encourage food production in remote areas, strengthen food infrastructure, and create more regional food hubs.

Funding for these local organizations helps them to have a direct impact on their communities, and be able to choose how best to serve people in need. This funding is key in communities like Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs, where food insecurity has risen due to global inflation, and emergencies that have interrupted supply chains and food production.

