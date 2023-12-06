Mission School District Trustee Penalized by Elections BC for Prohibited Contribution to 2022 Campaign

Victoria/Mission – Linda Hamel, Trustee at Mission Public School District SD#75 has been penalized by Elections BC for Prohibited Contribution to the 2022 Campaign re: Municipal Election.

Letter from Elections BC which was made public to media.

From the release: For the 2022 calendar year, unendorsed candidates were permitted to contribute up to $2,500 to their own campaign.

On November 1, 2022, you filed a disclosure statement with Elections BC indicating that you contributed a total of $3,250.05 to your own campaign in 2022.

Elections BC’s Electoral Finance Audit and Assessment team emailed you on January 13, 2023 to advise you of the overcontribution and to explain the requirement to return the amount over the contribution limit. You filed an amended disclosure statement on January 18, 2023 indicating that the over contribution had been returned.

The file was then forwarded to the Elections BC’s Investigations team for follow up.

The Elections BC Investigator reached out to you and asked if you had any additional information to provide regarding the overcontribution and you did not.

The penalty assessed was $335.