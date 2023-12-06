Chilliwack School Board Elections – Reichelt, Bondar Acclaimed

Chilliwack – At the December 5 meeting for the Chilliwack School Board, the Board responsibilities for the new school year were elected.
Board Chair: Willow Reichelt (Acclaimed)
Vice Chair: Dr. Carin Bondar (Acclaimed)
BCPSEA (Public School Employer’s Assn) Provincial Council: Teri Westerby
BCPSEA Alternate: Richard Procee
BCSTA (School Trustee Assn) Provincial Council: Margaret Reid
BCSTA alternate: Richard Procee
The meeting was live at the School Board office. There was a small anti-SOGI protest crowd that stood in the rain, trying to make their point.