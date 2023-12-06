Chilliwack School Board Elections – Reichelt, Bondar Acclaimed

Chilliwack – At the December 5 meeting for the Chilliwack School Board, the Board responsibilities for the new school year were elected.

Board Chair: Willow Reichelt (Acclaimed)

Vice Chair: Dr. Carin Bondar (Acclaimed)

BCPSEA (Public School Employer’s Assn) Provincial Council: Teri Westerby

BCPSEA Alternate: Richard Procee

BCSTA (School Trustee Assn) Provincial Council: Margaret Reid

BCSTA alternate: Richard Procee

The meeting was live at the School Board office. There was a small anti-SOGI protest crowd that stood in the rain, trying to make their point.