2023 Tsumura Basketball Invitational for Boys and Girls Teams Underway at LEC

Langley – The Tsumura Basketball Invitational Tournament will have a slightly different look this week when the annual early-season event tips off.

After expanding to 64 teams in 2022 for both the Boys and Girls Tournaments –featuring one 16-team bracket and two 8-team brackets for each, this year’s event boasts two 16-team brackets: the Super 16 and the Select 16 for each Tournament.

Also new this year will be the inclusion of two out-of-province teams in the boys’ field with the addition of California’s Santa Margarita Eagles and Calgary’s St. Mary’s Saints.

The boys’ teams are on the court December 6 to 9 while the girls play their games the following week, December 13 to 16. All games are free to attend.

On the Boys side, the GW Graham Grizzlies are in the mix.

With the Girls; Yale Secondary and Abbotsford Christian are there.

Games can be streamed free of charge at TFSETV.ca.

For schedule and scores, visit www.langleyeventscentre.com/tbi