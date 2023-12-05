UPDATE – BC River Forecast Centre Issued a Flood Watch For Chilliwack – Record Rainfall for December 4, 2023

Chilliwack – From the City of Chilliwack website: on December 4, 2023, the BC River Forecast Centre issued a Flood Watch for our region. See the Flood Watch notification on BC River Forecast Centre’s website here. Heavy rains can cause local rivers to rise and move quickly. Please use caution around fast-flowing waterways.

Roger Pannett with Environment Canada confirmed the drenching. December 4, 2023 saw a record rainfall at 54.7 mm for Chilliwack. The previous record for date. 50.0 mm in 1923.

The forecast issued for the Chilliwack/Vedder River system on December 4th predicts flows will only be in the 300 to 400 cubic metre/second range (approx. 1 in 2 year return period), which is not unusual for fall/winter heavy rainfall events. The dikes are designed to protect against much larger flows. The City will continue to monitor conditions and forecasts.

Heavy rainfall may cause some localized ponding so please ensure storm drains near your house are clear of any debris.

Visit the City webpage for more tips about how to stay safe around rising water.

Report Localized Flooding

Report localized flooding through the City of Chilliwack app, or by calling our Operations Department at 604.793.2810.

Sandbags

Sand and bags are available in Townsend Park in the west, gravel parking lot. Please bring your own shovels to take what you need.