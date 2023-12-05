Tourism Abbotsford Society Hires New Executive Director – Clare Seeley

Abbotsford – Tourism Abbotsford announced that Clare Seeley will be the incoming Executive Director. Clare brings more than 25 years of experience in the Tourism sector internationally and across the Fraser Valley.

Seely will assume her new duties on January 2, 2024.

From the media release: Clare Seeley joins Tourism Abbotsford from the City of Mission where she has served as the Manager of Tourism and Film. She is well connected to the Abbotsford and Fraser Valley communities and has established relationships with Destination BC and the local Indigenous communities, focusing on destination marketing, destination development, and stakeholder support across the Fraser Valley.

Clare is passionate about finding creative solutions and strategic ways to collaborate. She moved to Canada from the UK in 2006, where her career and education focused on business and tourism in the public and private sectors, seeing her travel across North America as a consultant and trainer for the industry.

2024 Tourism Abbotsford – Clare Seeley



