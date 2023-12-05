Skip to content

Spartans 15 Year Old Swimmer Picks Up Medals at Surrey Meet

Spartans 15 Year Old Swimmer Picks Up Medals at Surrey Meet

Chilliwack/Surrey – Huge congratulations to Spartan Swim Club Chilliwack 15 year old Lucas Van Herk who swam away from the Ken Demchuk Swim meet, which ran from December 1-3, with a few medals and an amazing international experience.

The meet, being held at the Guildford Recreation Centre in Surrey, drew 74 swimmers from seven countries and 20 clubs across Canada. It is named in honour of Ken Demchuk, a Canadian swim official from Regina who developed a points system that allowed swimmers from different classifications to compete in the same race.

Spartans Lucas Van Herk / Facebook/Dec 2023

