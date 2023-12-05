Hope Fire Worked Semi Truck and Trailer Blaze

Hope – Hope Fire Department received multiple reports of a semi truck on fire were received around 10:45PM Monday night.

Upon arrival crews found a truck fully involved, with fire extending into the trailer’s contents. The load was of a mixed nature and extremely volatile to our suppression efforts.

Both west-bound lanes were closed as a precaution until the fire could be brought under control.

9 hope fire fighters remained on scene until 3am.

4 trucks responded along with support from BC Ambulance, RCMP and the Highways Ministry.

The driver was safe upon our arrival and the cause remains under investigation.