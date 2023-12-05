Chiefs Acquire Murray in Exchange for Sorace

Chilliwack/Penticton – The Chilliwack Chiefs have acquired forward Parker Murray (’03) from the Penticton Vees in exchange for defenceman Lucas Sorace (’04).

“The Chiefs have been playing some really good hockey here of late, and this group has proven to the staff to go all in on this season. Our goal is to win a championship, and in order to do that, there are some tough decisions that have to be made,” said General Manager and Head Coach Brian Maloney.

Murray joins the Chiefs with 58 points (33G, 25A) in 79 regular games played in the BCHL and added 19 points in 17 playoff games.

The Manhattan Beach product first joined the league with the Wild being joining the Vees this off-season. The 6’5, 225-pound forward is the son of former NHL player Glen Murray.

“In this game, if you want a good player, you have to give up a good player, and that’s what’s happening with this trade. We’re giving up a big part of our organization, but we’re landing a proven goal scorer in this league,” Maloney continued. “Parker gives us a lot of what we don’t have upfront, and that’s size experience and a straight-up shooter.”

Sorace was in his 3rd full season with the Chiefs, suiting up for 85 games. Known for his leadership on and off the ice, Maloney says that deciding to move Sorace was difficult.

“It is a bittersweet day today as we moved out a really loyal, outstanding human being, and a heck of a hockey player in Lucas Sorace. We’ve watched this kid grow into an excellent defender. Unfortunately, he could never catch a good break and has battled countless injuries while he’s been here. We want to thank him for his dedication to the community of Chilliwack and the Chiefs. We wish him absolutely nothing but the best,” said Maloney.