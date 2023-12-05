Ann Davis Transition Society, UFV Tribute to Victims of the Montreal Massacre – Vigil on Wednesday December 6

Chilliwack – Every year without fail, the Ann Davis Transition Society holds a public memorial to honour the victims of the 1989 École Polytechnique Tragedy. They are inviting the community to this year’s in-person memorial, The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women..

Ann Davis Transition Society and University of the Fraser Valley pay tribute to the victims of the Montreal Massacre and all women who have died as a result of gender-based violence, in person once again, through a vigil on December 6th. In Canada, December 6th marks the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, a day that commemorates the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique Tragedy where 14 young women were singled out and murdered, 34 years ago.

For the past 6 years Ann Davis Society have partnered with the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV). “UFV is pleased to once again partner with the Ann Davis Transition Society on this important day of remembrance and action. In order to enact change, we must all consider what we can do in the days, months, and years ahead to play a role in eliminating gender-based violence and promoting gender equity”, says UFV Acting President and Vice-Chancellor James Mandigo.

“Violence against women and family violence is a crisis situation with a 37% increase in domestic violence, femicides more than doubling from 12 to 29 in BC in the last year. We see this reflected in our own community and the work that we do every day”, says Patti MacAhonic Executive Director at Ann Davis Transition society. “With unaffordable housing, economic pressures and not enough access to childcare, women who are in unsafe situations are being forced to stay in unsafe situations much longer than they should be– Indigenous and immigrant women, face higher levels of violence and abuse. We must do more.” says MacAhonic.

5 PM on December 6 at Ann Davis Society – 9046 Young Road.

Ann Davis Transition Society provides education, prevention and support services to those affected by abuse or violence. Our vision is to see communities free of violence and abuse. For more information contact Patti MacAhonic, Executive Director at pmacahonic@anndavis.org or -call 604-792-2760 x 200. www.anndavis.org