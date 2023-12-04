Precautionary Closure of Highway 1 Through Fraser Canyon on Monday Night

Hope – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will close Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. (Pacific time), with heavy rainfall and rain on snow at higher elevations in the forecast.

The District of Hope is maintaining checks on their dyke system.

The ministry’s geotechnical experts have recommended this closure as a precaution in case heavy precipitation overwhelms the area affected by this summer’s Kookipi Creek wildfire.

Highway 1 will be closed between Boothroyd and Siska (approximately nine kilometres south of Lytton) from 7 p.m. Monday until an assessment can be conducted mid-morning on Tuesday. Checkpoints will be set up on Highway 1 just outside of Hope and Lytton to advise motorists about the detour routes and assist local traffic.

Drivers heading between the Lower Mainland and B.C.’s Interior can use Highway 3 (Hope-Princeton Highway) or Highway 5 (Coquihalla Highway). However, drivers are cautioned winter driving conditions, including snow and rain, are forecast for both routes.

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from Oct. 1 until April 30. Anyone travelling between the Lower Mainland and Interior should ensure their vehicle is properly equipped for winter and be prepared for delays by carrying food, water and blankets.

Drivers can assist maintenance crews by moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This will allow maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions to reduce hazards, and help motorists get safely to their destinations.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/