Hope – Atmospheric River – Pre-Event Inspection of Dyke System

Hope – Recent updates from Environment Canada highlight an imminent concern: an anticipated surge in water levels due to heavy rainfallin local rivers and tributaries.

The District urges residents to remain vigilant.At the District of Hope(DOH), as the District has been conducting pre-event inspections of our diking systems and drainage structures to ensure optimal functionality.

As a precautionary measure, pre-filled sandbags are available for pick up at 1205 Nelson Ave Hope (former Car Guys Automotive) parking lot.

Residents are encouraged to collect as many sandbags as needed, available throughout this week from Monday to Friday anytime.