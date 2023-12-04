CBC/Radio-Canada Cutting 10 per cent of Workforce, End Some Programming, Facing $125M Budget Shortfall

Toronto/Ottawa (CBC Media Release) – NOTE, there are a number of CBC repeaters in the Fraser Valley, but there are no studios in Abbotsford or Chilliwack.

CBC/Radio-Canada announced it will be implementing program and job cuts over the next year in order to manage approximately $125 million in budget pressures forecast for the 2024–2025 fiscal year.* These pressures are a result of the same structural factors affecting all media companies in Canada, including rising production costs, declining television advertising revenue and fierce competition from the digital giants. CBC/Radio-Canada is also managing forecast reductions to its parliamentary funding beginning in the next fiscal year, including the end of program integrity funding of $21 million received annually since 2021.

The Corporation expects to cut about 600 union and non-union positions across the entire organization. Furthermore, it has identified about 200 currently vacant positions across the Corporation that will be eliminated. CBC and Radio-Canada will each be cutting in the range of 250 jobs, with the balance coming from Technology & Infrastructure and other corporate divisions. Each division will begin phasing-in reductions based on their business plans and operational requirements. Some will begin immediately; most will take effect over the next 12 months.

The Corporation will also be reducing its English and French programming budgets for the next fiscal year, including approximately $40 million in independent production commissions and program acquisitions. This will result in reduced renewals and acquisitions, fewer new television series and episodes of existing shows, as well as fewer digital original series.

Earlier this year, the Corporation began implementing over $25 million in discretionary cost reductions including travel, sponsorships, marketing and postponement of technology initiatives. It also limited filling vacant positions.

These reductions are being done in a way that maximizes the Corporation’s flexibility, should its financial situation change next year, and minimizes the effects on our employees and the programs and services we provide to Canadians.