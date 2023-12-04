Abbotsford Heavy Rain Update – Nooksack River Should Remain Below Flood Stage

Abbotsford – Heavy rain has started and will continue for the next 24 hours. The BC Government has advised people prepare for the storm that will impact BC Monday, Dec 4 and should ease on Tuesday, Dec 5.

What you need to know:

City of Abbotsford is monitoring the weather closely. The River Forecast Centre closely monitors forecasts and issues any warnings, which the City follows. City of Abbotsford staff are also participating in coordination calls with the Province’s Emergency Management and Climate Readiness team.

City of Abbotsford has been in communication with Whatcom County. As per a communication on December 4 at 3:28am, Whatcom County forecasted the Nooksack River to remain below the flood stage at the North Cedarville Gauge through this atmospheric river event. Whatcom County, the city will continue to provide updates should this information change.

Please avoid or use extreme caution around rising rivers and waterways.

Homeowners are asked to clear any nearby catch basins of leaves and debris.

Drivers should be cautious and aware of possible flooded areas due to catch basin clogging.

City of Abbotsford staff are out in the community and monitoring for localized flooding in order to provide support. Anyone can report localized flooding by calling 604-864-5552 (during work hours), 604-864-5552 (afterhours) or using our Abbotsford app.

Sand and sandbag materials are available at our Public Works Yard at 31739 King Road, located outside of the west gate. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels to help take what they need.

We have more tips on heavy rainfall on our website: www.abbotsford.ca/weather/heavy-rainfall.

Alert Level – High