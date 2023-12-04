Skip to content

2024 BCHL All-Star Tournament January 20 in Penticton Fan Vote Is On Including Chiefs and Rivermen

2024 BCHL All-Star Tournament January 20 in Penticton Fan Vote Is On Including Chiefs and Rivermen

Penticton – On November 30, after a vote was conducted with coaches and general managers from the 17 BCHL teams, the league has announced the initial rosters for the 2024 All-Star Tournament Jan. 20 in Penticton on the outdoor rink.

Each team has one skater represented on the initial roster, plus an additional two goaltenders were voted in from each conference.

The rosters will eventually be split into four teams of six skaters and one goaltender and will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament outdoors.

That information is here

The BCHL has now launched a Fan Vote to select the remaining seven players for the rosters.

With each team having one skater voted into the game already, there are seven remaining spots for the fans to decide. Fan vote players were also chosen through the same coaches and general managers poll. A total of 17 players, one from each team, are vying for the final seven spots.

Coastal Conference Fan Vote players

TeamNamePosition
Alberni Valley BulldogsHayden StavroffF
Chilliwack ChiefsBrady MilburnF
Coquitlam ExpressCole MeladyF
Cowichan Valley CapitalsBrady YakeshD
Langley RivermenOskar KomarovF
Nanaimo ClippersWillyam GendronF
Powell River KingsNoah EyreF
Surrey EaglesAaron SchwartzF
Victoria GrizzliesChase PirtleF

Interior Conference Fan Vote players

TeamNamePosition
Cranbrook BucksJack SilichF
Merritt CentennialsKiernan PoulinD
Penticton VeesRyan MacPhersonF
Prince George Spruce KingsKillian McGregor-BennettF
Salmon Arm SilverbacksJJ MonteiroF
Trail Smoke EatersRidge DawsonF
Vernon VipersAnthony ClicheD
West Kelowna WarriorsFelix CaronF

Fans can vote once per day to help get their favourite player into All-Star Weekend.

VOTE HERE: 2024 BCHL All-Star Weekend Fan Vote

NOTE: Users will be limited to one vote per day.

2024 BCHL All Star Weekend Fan Vote

