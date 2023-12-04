2024 BCHL All-Star Tournament January 20 in Penticton Fan Vote Is On Including Chiefs and Rivermen

Penticton – On November 30, after a vote was conducted with coaches and general managers from the 17 BCHL teams, the league has announced the initial rosters for the 2024 All-Star Tournament Jan. 20 in Penticton on the outdoor rink.

Each team has one skater represented on the initial roster, plus an additional two goaltenders were voted in from each conference.

The rosters will eventually be split into four teams of six skaters and one goaltender and will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament outdoors.

The BCHL has now launched a Fan Vote to select the remaining seven players for the rosters.

With each team having one skater voted into the game already, there are seven remaining spots for the fans to decide. Fan vote players were also chosen through the same coaches and general managers poll. A total of 17 players, one from each team, are vying for the final seven spots.

Coastal Conference Fan Vote players

Team Name Position Alberni Valley Bulldogs Hayden Stavroff F Chilliwack Chiefs Brady Milburn F Coquitlam Express Cole Melady F Cowichan Valley Capitals Brady Yakesh D Langley Rivermen Oskar Komarov F Nanaimo Clippers Willyam Gendron F Powell River Kings Noah Eyre F Surrey Eagles Aaron Schwartz F Victoria Grizzlies Chase Pirtle F

Interior Conference Fan Vote players

Team Name Position Cranbrook Bucks Jack Silich F Merritt Centennials Kiernan Poulin D Penticton Vees Ryan MacPherson F Prince George Spruce Kings Killian McGregor-Bennett F Salmon Arm Silverbacks JJ Monteiro F Trail Smoke Eaters Ridge Dawson F Vernon Vipers Anthony Cliche D West Kelowna Warriors Felix Caron F

Fans can vote once per day to help get their favourite player into All-Star Weekend.

VOTE HERE: 2024 BCHL All-Star Weekend Fan Vote

NOTE: Users will be limited to one vote per day.