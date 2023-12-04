Skip to content

UPDATE – 2023 Salvation Army Chilliwack Santa Shuffle – Vedder Rotary Trail – December 2 – Raised Over $15K

Fraser Valley – UPDATE (Instagram) – A fantastic day for the Santa Shuffle. A huge thank you to all shufflers, sponsors, spot prize donors, @spectrummedicalbc and Santa for helping to raise over $15,000 for @salvationarmychilliwack and for putting the fun in fun run.

2023 Salvation Army Instagram Chilliwack Santa Shuffle – Dec

ORIGINAL STORY – The Santa Shuffle is a 5km fun run and 1km Elf walk held at Vedder Rotary Trail in Chilliwack. All funds raised go directly to the Salvation Army Chilliwack Care and Share Centre and Food Bank.

Background: The Santa Shuffle began 33 years ago in Edmonton, Alberta, to fundraise for local Salvation Army initiatives when local Running Room members decided to use their passion for running to raise money and support the less fortunate in their community. In 2001, the Santa Shuffle became a national event with locations in every province in Canada.

For more information – Fiona.Kean@salvationarmy.ca

Facebook info is here.

