UFV Sports Saturday – WVB picks up a pair of wins / MVB falls to Bobcats

Fraser Valley – WVB: Attieh, Fisher, dominant from the service line as Cascades sweep Bobcats

The UFV Cascades picked up seven aces split between Gabrielle Atttieh and Kinna Fisher , as they picked up their second three-set victory in two nights over the Brandon University Bobcats on Saturday afternoon. The U SPORTS No. five ranked Cascades swept the match 25-13, 25-15, 25-23 to improve to 9-3 this season, while the Bobcats fell to 0-12.

The Cascades now enter the mid-season break, with their next action coming on January 5 and 6, 2024, against the University of Regina Cougars in Saskatchewan. UFV will the return home for a pair of playoff rematches with the University of Winnipeg Wesmen on January 12 and 13.

MVB: Cascades fall to Bobcats in final game of fall semester

The UFV Cascades battled all night, but in the end it was the Brandon Bobcats coming away with the victory for the second consecutive night, 25-19, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22.

The Cascades drop to 4-8 with the result, while Brandon improves to 8-4 this season.

The Cascades now enter the mid-season break, with their next action coming against the University of Winnipeg Wesmen on January 12 and 13.