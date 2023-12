Chilliwack – Calvin Rempel has been a mainstay in the Chilliwack Music scene for years. When not on stage, he has a repertoire of songs that were rock parodies on the now defunct 89.5 THE HAWK.

(You might remember Calvin Rempel and the Roadside Attractions with the Grateful Dead parody of “Truckin” … called “Shuckin’)

On his Facebook page, he bills himself as Singer, Songwriter, Guitar Slinger at Calvin Rempel Band.

Here is Christmas Tonight! The website is calvinrempel.ca