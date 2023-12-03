Skip to content

BCSS Provincial AA Boys Volleyball Title – South Kamloops Beats Abbotsford Christian for the Title in Langley

Home
Uncategorized
BCSS Provincial AA Boys Volleyball Title – South Kamloops Beats Abbotsford Christian for the Title in Langley

Langley (BCSS Erick Dominguez) – It was a historic night for the South South Kamloops Titans, as they captured their first Provincial Volleyball banner after completing a reverse sweep against the Abbotsford Christian Knights.

The Titans got the job done in the finals of the BC School Sports 2023 AA Boys Volleyball Championship on Dec. 2, at Langley Events Centre. The event was hosted by Langley Christian.

After the two opening sets, the Titans found themselves in a hole after dropping both sets to the Knights (26-26, 21-25).

The Titans would go on to complete their reverse sweep after three dominant sets over the Knights, (20-25, 18-25, 10-15).

While the win marks a milestone for the school’s volleyball program, it also holds value to the team, after a tragedy involving three members of the Thompson River University Volleyball team, which left one player dead and two critically injured.

2023 BCSS Provincial AA Boys Volleyball Title – South Kamloops

Share This:

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts