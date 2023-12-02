Skip to content

How Do You Find The Shaw Fire Log?

How Do You Find The Shaw Fire Log?

Fraser Valley – Probably one of the most watched TV events of the year.

and it just keeps on repeating and repeating and ……….

Keep your screen warm with the Shaw Fire Log while listening to your favourite Holiday songs on Stingray until January 10.

The Shaw Firelog can be found on the following channels:

  • For Ignite TV customers, tune to channel 199 (HD)
  • For non-Ignite TV customers, tune to channel 222 (HD) or channel 165 (SD)
  • On the Ignite TV (Shaw) App on The Frame

Your favourite Holiday songs can be found on the following channels:

  • Holiday Favourites (Ignite TV Channel 761, non-Ignite TV Channel 461).
  • Franco Fêtes (Ignite TV Channel 762, non-Ignite TV Channel 462).
2023 Shaw Fire Log/FVN

