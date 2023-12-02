Gallery 7 Theatre Stages Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, a Pride and Prejudice Sequel – December 15 to 23

Abbotsford – This holiday season, Gallery 7 Theatre is thrilled to be staging Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, a sequel to the Jane Austen classic, Pride and Prejudice, written by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon. The show will run Dec. 15 – 23, 2023 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford.

“Jane Austen fans, theatre fans and those who love Christmas-themed productions are in for a treat with Miss Bennet”, explains Gallery 7 Theatre Artistic Director, Ken Hildebrandt. “The play explores themes related to family, romance and friendship. It features charming characters, witty dialogue, some food for thought and all the feels one expects from a Christmas show. “

Set shortly after the events of Pride and Prejudice, this sequel to the beloved novel focusses on the studious and brainy sister, Mary, who is increasingly becoming fatigued of her role as the dutiful middle child in the wake of her siblings’ romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest inspires hope for an intellectual companion, greater autonomy, and potential love for Mary. Featuring many of the beloved characters from the Jane Austen classic, this show will bring cheer to the Christmas season like a steaming cup of hot apple cider.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will feature performers from around the Fraser Valley. The role of Mary Bennet, the bookish middle sister, will be played by Delaney Davis and her prospective suitor, Aurthur de Bourgh, will be played by Cameron McKerchar. Danielle Hackett will play Lizzy Darcy while Spencer Danek will play Fitzwilliam Darcy. Jane Bingley will be played by Maria Van Herwaarden while the role of Charles Bingley will be played by Angel Duran-Heon. Taking on the role of Lydia Wickham is Victoria Zator while Lydia Gunnik takes on the role of Anne de Bourgh. Tiani Forster will understudy for the role of Jane.

Directing Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, is Sarah Green. Green has worked intermittently with Gallery 7 Theatre since shortly after its inception. She has appeared onstage in such productions as The Magician’s Nephew and Murder on the Orient Express and was make-up & hair designer for last year’s production of The Secret Garden.

Green is supported by a talented team of design artists. Set design is by Jeff Kiers, props design is by Maddison Willoughby, costume design and coordination is by Sarah Green & Audrey Boschmann, sound design is by Elijah Kroeker, and lighting design is by Ken Hildebrandt. The stage manager is Alyssa Strauss.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley runs December 15 & 16, 20 – 23 at 7:30 PM with matinees Dec. 16 & 23 at 2:00 PM at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford. For tickets and more information, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940.