Elements Casino Drive-Thru Toy Drive – Sunday December 10

Chilliwack – Join Art of Driving School Inc. for a heartwarming event for all ages. (Facebook info is here)

With your generosity, they’re hosting a Drive-Thru Toy Drive to brighten the holidays for local children and youth in need within Chilliwack.

December 10 – 9:00am – 12:00pm

Elements Casino Chilliwack – Drive Thru

Donate a new, unwrapped gift for a local child or youth.

Free Breakfast Provided: Enjoy a delicious breakfast wrap, coffee/hot chocolate, and a cookie as their thank-you for your donation.

Giving Back: All collected donations and cash will directly support the Chilliwack Community Services Christmas Sharing Program, benefiting hundreds of local families in need.

Come together to spread joy and make a difference in our community this holiday season.