Chilliwack RCMP Seeking Witness in November 27 Portage Park Investigation

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in hopes of identifying a witness in an ongoing investigation.


On November 27, 2023 at approximately 2:15 PM, a female driving a silver SUV stopped to help a mother and her young child in the area of Portage Park in Chilliwack. (Part of Kinsmen Park near Chilliwack Secondary).


Investigators are interested in speaking with this female as she could have information to advance the investigation. Investigators are also seeking any dashcam footage from motorists who may have been in the area during this time.


If you are this female witness or you know her identity, or if you have dashcam footage, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

File # 2023-49861

