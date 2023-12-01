Chiefs Get Set for Youth Hockey Night – Sunday December 3

Chilliwack (Ryleigh Mulvihill) – The Chilliwack Chiefs open the month of December with another two-game weekend. It’s a home-and-home against the Langley Rivermen, with the first game being on Friday at George Preston Arena and Sunday’s game back at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

The Chiefs are on a four-game win streak and have improved their record to 10-9-1. The busy Rivermen play three games in five days. Their record stands at 7-14-1 before their matchup against the Prince George Spruce Kings on Wednesday evening.

The last game against these two rivals was an exciting kickstart win for the Chiefs. After a back-and-forth game, the Chiefs sealed the deal with an overtime goal to go up 2-0 on the Rivermen this season. Both games have been decided by one goal, so this weekend is bound to be another set of close battles.

Both the Chiefs and the Rivermen have new players on the roster since the last time they met. Chilliwack just announced on Tuesday night the signing of Northern Michigan University commit Connor Dick. The Alberta-born forward’s speed and quick release are expected to debut in the Chiefs lineup this weekend.

Although he has played two games since joining the squad, the Rivermen have added forward Tuukka Heiskanen. He has not recorded any points in the BCHL yet, but the Finnish native has scoring potential that the Chiefs will want to keep at bay. Both teams are changing up their offensive attack upon welcoming new additions as of late.

The Chiefs are thrilled to utilize their only Sunday home game of the season to put on Youth Hockey Night. Presented by Valley Water, all youth in a hockey jersey will get in free. Whether you play hockey or just love the game, wear your jersey and come watch the Chiefs.

Additionally, there will be a post-game skate presented by Boston Pizza. Get to know the players of Chilliwack’s team while skating, asking questions, and getting autographs. Boston Pizza will be giving out vouchers for a free kids’ meal. Skate rentals will be available.

Contact the Chief’s office at 604-392-4433 or stop by the Chilliwack Coliseum to purchase your tickets. Tickets are also available anytime online.