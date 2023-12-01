BC School Sports AA Boys Volleyball Championship Final Four This Weekend at LEC – Includes Abbotsford Christian Knights

Langley (LEC Release) – It is down to the final four teams.



Following pool play on the opening day (Wednesday), the 16 teams were re-seeded for Thursday where they embarked on elimination play with the Round of 16 and quarter-final matchups on Thursday of day two of the BC School Sports AA Boys VolleyballChampionship. The four-day tournament is being hosted by Langley Christian at Langley Events Centre.



Left standing in contention to capture the championship are the South Kamloops Titans(Kamloops), Langley Christian Lightning (Langley), Abbotsford Christian Knights(Abbotsford) and the Duchess Park Condors (Prince George).



Friday’s will see the four teams square off in their respective semi-final matches – South Kamloops faces Duchess Park while Langley Christian battles Abbotsford Christian –both of which begin at 5:30pm.

At stake will be a spot in Saturday’s championship final,which is scheduled for 4:00pm. The bronze medal game is set for 2:00pm.