Bard in the Valley – Twelfth Night January 25 to February 4 – Fort Langley Community Hall

Langley – Bard in the Valley (BIV) opens its 2024 Winter Production on Thursday,Jan 25th with Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, directed by Andrew Gillott.
Twelfth Night will be performed at the historic Fort Langley Community Hall Feb 25th to Jan 4th.

With its cozy intimate environment, BIV bring the audience close to performers.


Twelfth Night Performances:
Fort Langley Community Hall: Jan 25th 26th, 27th, 28th, Feb 1st, 2nd, 3rd* and 4th.
*FEB. 3rd sold out

All shows are at 7:00pm with the exception of 2:00pm Sunday Matineés. Tickets are available at: https://bardinthevalley.com/tickets.

A bar and concession will be provided.

