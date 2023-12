Abbotsford – Congratulations to the Hammers for winning the 2023 Ambl Abbotsford Fall Season Championship! They defeated Rip City in the championship game.

Congratulations to the Lions for winning the Division 2 Final, Showtime 2.0 for winning the Division 3 Final and Dakuz for winning the NIT bracket.

Facebook page is here.

AMBL Division 1 Champions – Hammers

AMBL Division 2 Winners – Lions

AMBL Division 3 Winners – Showtime 2.0

AMBL NIT Bracket Winners – Dakuz