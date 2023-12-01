$19M in Support for Matsqui Dyke

Abbotsford (Federal Media Release) — Efforts to reduce the risk of further erosion on the Fraser River bank, and in particular that of the Matsqui Dike, are receiving much needed support, thanks to the combined investment of more than $19 million from the governments of Canada and British Columbia, along with the City of Abbotsford.

The federal government is investing $7,263,320 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), the provincial government is investing $10,800,000, and the City of Abbotsford is contributing $1,028,866.

Announced by MP John Aldag, Minister Nathan Cullen, and Mayor Ross Siemens, the project will increase the resilience of the dike — which is situated on the Sumas First Nation’s traditional fishing territory, and also protects the Matsqui First Nation downstream.

This project is the first of its kind to address flooding and bank erosion concerns in Abbotsford through a collaborative approach between Sumas First Nation, the City, and the Province. The project design incorporates Indigenous knowledge, engineering, and environmental solutions to minimize the risk of Fraser River flooding due to a Matsqui Dike breach, while restoring fishing sites and improving fish habitat.

Overall, the project will reduce the likelihood of bank erosion creating a dike breach, due to climate change.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

