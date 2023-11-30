Over 2000 Toxic Drug Deaths in BC So Far in 2023

Vancouver (BC Coroner) – At least 2,039 lives have been lost to unregulated drugs in the first 10 months of 2023, according to preliminary data released by the BC Coroners Service.

October was the 37th consecutive month in which at least 150 deaths are suspected to have been caused by the toxic-drug supply were reported to the BC Coroners Service. The 189 lives lost in October equate to approximately 6.1 lives lost per day. Consistent with historical trends, about seven of every 10 decedents in 2023 were between 30 and 59 years of age, and more than three-quarters were male.

Unregulated drug toxicity is the leading cause of death in British Columbia for people aged 10 to 59, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural disease combined. The lives of at least 13,317 British Columbians have been lost to unregulated drugs since the public-health emergency was first declared in April 2016.

Once again Abbotsford and Chilliwack are on pace to attain new record fatal stats.