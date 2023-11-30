OPINION – Over $500,000 to Local Organizations as MP Vis Advocates for Community Supports

Mission – Non-Profit organizations in Lytton and the Eastern Fraser Valley are being awarded over $500,000 in funding through the Community Services Recovery Fund including the Agassiz-Harrison Museum, the Nzen’man Child and Family Development Centre, Two Rivers Community Service Society, Sq’ewlets First Nation, Chawathil First Nation and more.

“So many wonderful organizations in our community are driven by volunteers who generously give of their time to positively impact others”, said Mission Matsqui Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis. “I am thrilled to have helped secure funding for programs that focus on the well-being of residents and building up of our community”.

The Community Services Recovery Fund is an initiative through Employment & Social Development Canada to assist charities and non-profit organizations recover from the long-term impacts of the pandemic including volunteer recruitment and training. For example, the Nzen’man Child and Family Development Centre will be receiving over $99,000 to support growing their team of volunteers. They are a fantastic non-profit organization that provides affordable, quality childcare services to Lytton and the Nlaka’pamux Nation.

Two Rivers Community Service Society also received nearly $20,000 to bolster their community engagement projects. This funding will help support volunteers continue the amazing work they do to help lift community spirit and keep displaced Lytton residents connected.

For more details and a list of recipients of the Community Services Recovery Fund: https://communityservicesrecoveryfund.ca/results