Harrison Open House – Upgrades to the Dike Along the Village Waterfront – Thursday December 7

Harrison – Village of Harrison Hot Springs invite you to an open house Thursday, December 7th from 5:00pm – 7:30pm at Memorial Hall, 290 Esplanade Avenue, to provide your input on upgrades to the dike along the Village’s waterfront. For more information, view the notice on our website:



https://www.harrisonhotsprings.ca/…/open-house-dike…

The dike located along the Village’s waterfront currently provides flood protection for residents and visitors. This dike was constructed following the 1948 flood at a crest elevation that does not meet current design standards. The Village is undertaking upgrades to the dike to increase protection against inundation from high lake levels. Upgrades will include increasing the dike crest elevation and upgrading the wastewater treatment plant road to better withstand a large flood while allowing for access during emergency situations.

The consultants on the project, Northwest Hydraulic Consultants (civil/hydrotechnical engineers) and space2place (landscape architect) are looking for feedback from the public on conceptual design options and proposed plans for the upgrades. We would like to invite you to an open house Thursday, December 7th from 5:00pm – 7:30pm at the Memorial Hall to provide your input on these upgrades.