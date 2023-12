Hope – The recent boil water advisory for Hope has been lifted as of November 30. The initial advisory came on November 17.

From the District Facebook page: We are pleased to announce that the Boil Water Advisory issued on Nov 17th, 2023, has been RESCINDED. The water is now DEEMED SAFE for all purposes, and you can RESUME NORMAL CONSUMPTION as usual. Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this time. Your safety and well-being are our utmost priority.