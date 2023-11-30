AbbyPD Brings In IIO – Independent Investigators – Police Involved Shooting – Robertson and Ware – Suspect Died

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department has notified BC’s Independent Investigations Office following a police-involved shooting in the area of Robertson Ave and Ware St. Abbotsford on Thursday.

Then, just before 4PM, AbbyPD officers responded to Abbotsford Regional Hospital following a 9-1-1 call reporting a male in possession of a weapon threatening harm to medical staff.

Attending officers arriving to the area located the man and had an interaction with the suspect that resulted in an officer discharging their firearm.

The man received immediate medical attention but later succumbed to his injury. No police officers, medical staff or patients were injured.

The Independent Investigations Office is now the lead agency investigating the incident.

This is an unfolding investigation.