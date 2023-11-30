abbyPD Arrest 62 Year Old Child Sex Offender Suspect

Abbotsford – In early March of 2023, the AbbyPD General Investigation Section (GIS) began to investigate a historic sexual assault allegation that was reported to the Abbotsford Police Department.

Through investigation and execution of search warrants, AbbyPD’s GIS, with the assistance of Patrol and the Forensic Identification Unit, gathered evidence and identified a 62-year-old male suspect with a pattern of offending that was concerning to the Abbotsford Police Department.

David Massie DOUGLAS was subsequently arrested, with the following charges approved for DOUGLAS on November 30th, 2023.

Four counts of Sexual Interference

Two counts of Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to Child

Two counts of Making Child Pornography

One count of Possession of Child Pornography

One count of Invitation to Sexual Touching

One count of Child luring via telecommunication

“The Abbotsford Police Department takes reports involving sexual offences against youth very seriously. This was a months-long investigation involving offences spanning multiple years, which required a large quantity of investigative material to be reviewed and assessed for evidentiary value. As Mr. Douglas has a pattern of alleged offending that was concerning to the Abbotsford Police Department, our investigators ensured that strict release conditions reflected that concern.”

– General Investigation Section Staff Sergeant Kevin Small

Investigators additionally wish to inform any additional victims of David DOUGLAS to reach out to us at 604-864-4702.

AbbyPD file 2023-9505