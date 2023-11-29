Winter Harp – December 12 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — You truly know Christmas is around the corner when one very extraordinary show makes its way to Chilliwack. With gorgeous medieval attire, intricately carved instruments, and the spectacular sounds of Christmas echoing through the centuries, Winter Harp is the supreme celebration of seasonal spirit, and it returns to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 12.

The welcome return of Winter Harp offers a wondrous concert experience that captures the joyful spirit of the season. Outstanding musicians and singers perform a collection of music that ranges from familiar carols to Celtic and medieval music. Magical backdrops of cathedrals and snow set the stage for classical harps, drums, temple bells, flutes, violin/fiddle, and an assortment of beautiful, ancient and rare instruments – including the ethereal-sounding bass psaltery, the organistrum, and the Swedish nyckelharpa.

“Winter Harp concerts both evoke and create beautiful memories. We remember the Christmas trees we decorated, the joy of spending time with loved ones, the anticipation of Christmas morning. At Winter Harp the carols we perform and the stories and poems we read take people into their memories,” says Winter Harp co-founder and musical director, Lori Pappajohn. “They leave the concert with beautiful new memories. We’re looking forward to seeing old friends and new at the concerts.”

Time and passion are woven into every aspect of Winter Harp’s performance. The costumes, designed by Lori and sewn by a dedicated dressmaker, pair with backdrops that are the culmination of months of design and detailed work. Everything comes to life in the gentle glow of candles onstage, creating a breath-taking pre-Raphaelite diorama and transporting audiences into the memories of Christmas past.

The show is an experience that will illuminate your holiday season with unmatched Christmas atmosphere, so make sure not to miss the wonders of Winter Harp!

Winter Harp is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 12, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $49 for adults, $45 for seniors and $42 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Winter Harp’s presenting sponsor is Odlum Brown.Other additional sponsors include Lock’s Pharmacy, Prime Signs, Smart Centres, Canadian Tire, O’Connor Group, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, The BC Touring Council, The City of Chilliwack, The Province of British Columbia, and The Department of Canadian Heritage.