TMX Pipeline Construction Update – November 2023

Fraser Valley – This is the TMX Construction update for November 28, 2023:

Carolin Mine Road

The Carolin Mine Road will be closed to support the construction of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. There will be no access between Exit 195, Carolin Mine Road and Exit 200, Shylock Road during this time. Please plan accordingly.

Flood Hope Road

To ensure the timely completion of pipeline construction, intermittent work will take place 24 hours per day seven days per week on Flood Hope Road near eastbound Exit 170. During this time, there may be increased traffic, noise, directed lighting and dust. All existing mitigation measures, including traffic management, will remain in place.

Popkum

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD) will be used to cross through a section of Mountain 3 north of Popkum. This work takes place in a phased approach beginning with the establishment of temporary workspaces on either side of the area being crossed. One site will house a drilling rig and associated equipment, and the other will serve as a staging site for the pipe and will include welding and pipe stringing. After the site is prepared, the crossing will be drilled and then the pipe will be pulled back through. After the drilling phase is complete, the site will be cleared and returned to its original use.

Vedder South Dyke Trail

The Vedder South Dyke Trail will be temporarily closed during pipeline construction. Intermittent stoppages and short delays may occur along the pipeline right-of-way at the Bergman Road Trail entrance, Kingfisher Trailhead, and Browne Road Trail entrance and parking lot. These trails and parking lots will remain open. Please follow the direction of signage posted at major trail entrances and instructions of onsite personnel.

Old Yale Wagon Trail

A portion of Old Yale Wagon Trail in Chilliwack will be temporarily closed during pipeline construction. Access to Old Yale Wagon Trail from Majuba Hill Road will be maintained and the Duck Loop Trail connector will remain open. Please follow the direction of signage posted at major trail entrances and instructions from onsite personnel.

Langley

The majority of pipeline construction on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project is complete in Langley. During this final phase of work, you may notice small crews working intermittently to complete valve installation; right-of-way and access road cleanup; and reseeding, replanting and land reclamation.