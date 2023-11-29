Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run – Christmas Light Cruise Hope and Agassiz – Sunday December 3

Hope/Agassiz – The Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run is back to help spread some joy, holiday spirit and smiles throughout Hope and Agassiz.

This is family friendly event and any/all types of vehicles welcome. Come out and join us or find a spot along the route to watch the vehicles.

Reminder to follow all traffic laws.

Mapped route and turn by turn direction will be posted on their Facebook page.

The meet up is Sunday December 3 @ 5:00pm (leaving at 5:30pm sharp)

Leaving Esso/Ricky’s Restaurant/Truck Stop @ 19700 Klassen Rd, Hope (just off Hwy 1)

And ending: Village Square (Subway) @ 1824 Hwy 9, Agassiz