Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – Last Week of November 2023

Vancouver/Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

JOE, Clarence

Age: 29

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 177lbs

Hair: Black/Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault x2

Warrant in effect: November 28, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

TATE, Larry

Age: 52

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 172lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Assault with a Weapon

Warrant in effect: November 28, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack