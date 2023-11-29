2023 Chilliwack Cultural Centre – A New Year, New Classes, and New Creativity

Chilliwack — The new year is just around the corner and so is the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s new lineup of winter and spring classes! 2024 classes are now available for registration and the selection is more diverse than ever. From painting to pottery to writing to photography and even fibre arts classes, there’s no shortage of ways to get into the creative mood. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, wanting to improve your skills, or just looking for a class to inspire your kids, The Centre’s classes are the perfect place to start!

If you’re looking to delve into the world of painting and drawing, First Steps in Drawing, Perspective Drawing, Intro to Water Mixable Oils, Intro to Soft Pastels and many more classes, will leave you with plenty of new techniques. From learning to improve your anatomical drawing skills to learning a variety of art mediums, the drawing and painting classes offered will cover a wide variety where the opportunity to learn something new is seemingly endless.

Those looking to explore the world of creative writing will be able to explore with Novel Editing, Setting the Scene, Crafting a Compelling Character, Scriptwriting for Film, and Writer’s Toolkit. These classes will help you build a foundation for your creative writing skills, as well as hone them so that you can finish that script or novel!

The Centre is also offering a variety of performance classes, such as Film Making Foundations, that will teach you the skills and techniques to take a script and bring it to the screen. The Actor’s Journey will help you discover the techniques and methods that professional actors use for both film and theatre, and our selection of Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot Adventures will teach you cooperative storytelling and the joys of improv through tabletop role-play.

For fibre art enthusiasts, there’s a fantastic selection of classes to learn new skills or to build your already existing ones! Crochet for Beginners will teach you how to start a project with a slipknot and guide you all the way through to making your very own granny square, and Next Steps in Crochet takes you through using chain stitches, single crochet stitches and double crochet stitches to create small flowers to use as embellishment on your crochet projects! Learn to Fixit shows you how to repair clothing as well as how to take in or let out pieces that need to be resized, while Sewing Machine 101 guides you through the basics of hand sewing and using a sewing machine.

Those craft artists can look forward to learning the technique of the peyote stitch and basic beading in Peyote Stitch Beading, or they can take Painted Wooden Ornaments and create a trio of colourful acrylic painted wooden ornaments.

Of course, there’s something for kids as well so artists of all ages can join in the fun. Start Drawing and Youth Acrylics will guide your kids through drawing and painting the items they see every day and even the people and faces around them, while Toddle-ART lets children be creative with tempera paint, coloured paper and more. Kids can also learn the basics of hand-stitching fashion in Intro to Miniature Fashion Design, or the fundamentals of dance from around the world in World Dance Styles.

If you’re looking for a creative outlet to practice your art, the Open Glass Studio, Open Clay Studio, and Life Drawing Open Studio offer a space to hone your skills in glass-bead making, drawing and painting, and practice on the wheel or hand-building. The Open Studios are non-instructional sessions and are perfect for anyone short on time with a desire to construct and create!

Registration for all classes is now available, but sign up soon because spots are filling up fast! For more information or to register for a class, visit chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by The Centre Box Office (9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack).