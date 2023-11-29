2023 BC School Sports AA Boys Volleyball Provincial Championship – November 29 to December 2 at Langley Events Centre

Langley/Abbotsford (LEC MEDIA) – The Langley Christian Lightning are the top seed for this week’s 2023 BC School Sports AA Boys Volleyball Provincial Championship from Nov.29 to Dec. 2 at Langley Events Centre.

Teams competing at the event are the Abbotsford Christian Knights (Abbotsford), D.P. Todd Trojans (Prince George), Duchess Park Condors (Prince George), Esquimalt Dockers (Victoria), John Oliver Jokers (Vancouver), Kalamalka Lakers (Coldstream), Kootenay River Bulldogs (Creston), Langley Christian Lightning (Langley), M.E.I. Eagles (Abbotsford), Smithers Gryphons (Smithers), South Kamloops Titans (Kamloops), Surrey Christian Falcons (Surrey), Victoria High Totems (Victoria), Westview Wildcats (Maple Ridge), Windermere Warriors (Vancouver) and the W.L. Seaton Sonics (Vernon).