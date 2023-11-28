Ron James is Back in the Wack in the New Year – April 16, 2024 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – Shantero Productions presents – Ron James in Chilliwack in the New Year – April 16, 2024 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Facebook info is here.

Advance tickets for Ron James are on sale NOW!

Use presale code: DONE

Call: (604) 391-7469

Book online: https://bit.ly/3NrUIu6

Public onsale: Dec 1st @ noon

RON JAMES – Not Nearly Done Yet!

COMING TO SELECT BRITISH COLUMBIA THEATRES

With twenty-five years spent barrelling down endless strips of asphalt from coast to coast, RON JAMES, our nation’s number one road warrior and newly minted senior citizen, is Not Nearly Done Yet! With his trademark poetically charged alliterative rants, performed with razor sharp timing, this award-winning comedian and best-selling author takes audiences on a marathon roller coaster ride in the language of laughs, charting a course through a politically polarized world out of whack.

From the micro to macro, he tackles everything from the dating woes of Baby Boomers, embattled public health care, aging parents, food fads, exercise addiction, nostalgia, information overload, tropical vacations gone awry, New Age divas, homelessness crisis, climate change, corporate monopolies and gambling ads in hockey, to the rise of AI’s robot revolution. The comedian the Globe and Mail called, ‘a man of a million words and a million laughs’, contemplates what really matters most in a culture beset by runaway consumption… and it is us. The preservation of humanity’s humanity. ‘Everything else is just a spoiler on a Dodge Neon’.