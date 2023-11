Mission – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Xavier Banic, who was reported missing on November 27, 2023.

Xavier Banic was last seen on November 27, 2023.

Description of Xavier Banic:

Caucasian male

17 years

6 ft 3 in (191 cm)

181 lbs (82 kg)

Black hair

Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing:

Green hoody

Blue shorts

Grey running shoes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Xavier Banic is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.