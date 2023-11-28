Chilliwack RCMP Investigation Continues Into August Highway One Fatality

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is looking for witnesses and any dash cam video regarding an incident which occurred on Hwy 1 at the Vedder Road overpass.

Background:

At approximately 3:15 am on Monday, August 28, 2023, the Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a person laying in the travel portion of Highway One at Vedder Road in Chilliwack. Police arrived to locate a female deceased on the roadway.

Update:

If you were in the area of Hwy 1 at the Vedder Road overpass in the early hours of August, 28th. Please call the Chilliwack RCMP non-emergency line at 604-792-4611 as you could have vital information that could help further this investigation. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).