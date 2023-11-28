Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire – Handy with a Garden Hose on Promontory

Chilliwack – Just after 6PM on Monday November 28, Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to reports of something on fire around the 46000 block of Promontory Rd.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1 and 4 and on arrival reported visible smoke at the rear of a single-family residential home in the 46000 block of Bedford Parkway.

Upon further investigation, crews reported the fire had been knocked down by the resident of the home using a garden hose. Initial arriving crews established a water supply and began overhauling the fire to ensure it was extinguished.

Residents were at home at the time of the fire, and their efforts minimized fire damage to the exterior of the home, enabling them to re-occupy their home.

This fire appears to be accidental in nature and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department to determine cause.

No one was hurt.

