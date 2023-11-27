Vye Road Overpass and Widened Section of Highway 11 Opens December 8

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford announced the substantial completion of the Vye Road overpass and Highway 11 widening project, which will be fully open for public use on Friday, December 8.

This $74.6M project is a partnership between the City of Abbotsford, Government of Canada, and Province of BC, where the City provided $38.2M, the Province provided $27.6M, and the Government of Canada provided $8.3M through the Building Canada Fund and $500K through the Rail Safety Improvement Program.

As part of this project, the NEXUS Lane to the U.S. border was extended 1.3 kilometres to improve the flow of traffic to the border for families and commercial drivers. A two‐lane overpass over the Southern Rail and CP Rail lines was constructed on Vye Road to improve safety and reduce congestion at the existing crossing. These changes allow for improved access to local commercial developments between Highway 11 and Riverside Road, and provide an alternate route along the Vye Road/8th Avenue corridor, facilitating better access to both the Aldergrove and Huntington border crossings. This project was first announced in 2013, followed by public consultation in 2014, and construction in 2020. In 2021, construction was temporarily halted due to archaeological findings on site that had to be addressed with care and registered with the Archaeology Branch within the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. Construction recommenced in January 2022, following the issuance of the required authorizations.

