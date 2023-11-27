MP Mark Strahl Introduces Motion on an Adult Missing Persons Alert System – Refers to Shaelene Bell Case (VIDEO)

Ottawa/Chilliwack – On Monday November 27, Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl, made the following statement on an Adult Missing Persons Alert System in the House of Commons.

He referred to the Shaelene Bell case:

“I rise to pay tribute to my constituent, Alina Durham, for her tireless efforts to bring attention to the issue of adult missing persons. Her daughter Shaelene Keeler Bell was reported missing on January 30, 2021. Tragically, Shaelene’s body was found several months later in the Fraser River.

“Alina has used her personal tragedy to draw attention to a gap in Canada’s missing persons protocols. Right now, AMBER Alerts are only issued if the victim is under the age of 18. There is no AMBER Alert system for adults.

“To honour Shaelene’s memory I’ve introduced a private member’s motion M-89 which calls on the government to work with the provinces and territories to expand protections for victims of crime over the age of 18 by amending the criteria for the activation of an AMBER Alert for missing persons.

“I want to thank Alina for her advocacy for missing adults and hope that all Members of this House will join me in supporting my private member’s motion in honour of Shaelene. Thank you, Mr. Speaker.”

