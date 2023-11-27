Mission Fire Working Early Morning Blaze on Cedar Street and Dewdney Trunk Road

Mission – Mission Fire is working an early Monday Morning blaze on Cedar Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.
The call was made around 3AM November 27.
No reports of any injuries.
Please avoid the area.
