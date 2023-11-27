Kent Inmate – Dale Ahpay, Dies in Custody

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada0 On November 25, 2023, Dale Ahpay, an inmate from Kent Institution, died while in custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 12 years and 9 months for attempted murder, possession of prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, and other offences since May 11, 2018.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

In 2018, the Saskatoon Star-Pheonix published that Dale Cory Ahpay was roaming Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood with a hidden, loaded, prohibited shotgun before shooting a man ‘execution style’ warrants a lengthy penitentiary sentence, a Queen’s Bench judge ruled.

Ahpay, then 33, intended to kill Devon Cyr when he shot the rival gang member in the face on June 22, 2015, Justice Richard Danyliuk found when he convicted Ahpay of attempted murder and 11 weapons offences.



