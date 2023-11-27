Independent Investigations Office Reviewing Procedure in Crash of Tractor in Protest Convoy

Surrey/Abbotsford/Chilliwack – The IIO, Independent Investigations Office is reviewing procedure in a crash of a tractor that was part of a weekend protest convoy.

Surrey RCMP are leading the investigation.

Chilliwack farmer Bill Shoker was driving his tractor on Highway 1 as part of an anti-SOGI convoy.

Video of the incident appears to show no license plate on the tractor and being driven erratically.

There have been reports that Shoker was pulled over once by RCMP as he made his way from Chilliwack through Abbotsford and into Surrey. (The stop made at the Clearbrook overpass on Highway 1)

Video has circulated of police maneuvering to stop the tractor, which flipped and caused injury to the driver.

The crash was at the 176 off ramp.

Shoker posted Facebook video of why he was involved in the protest convoy.

